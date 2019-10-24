Rangers Fans Love Me And I Love Them – Gers Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Ryan Kent has declared his love for the Gers fans and believes they also feel the same way about him.



Kent spent last season on loan at Ibrox and made a big impact under Steven Gerrard, meaning he was again on the club's transfer radar after his return to Liverpool in the summer.













Rangers had to bide their time in the summer as Liverpool demanded a permanent move for Kent and not another loan, but eventually landed him just before the transfer window closed.



Kent picked up an injury on his first game back at Rangers and received huge support when he left the pitch, which he noted.





He admits he loves the Rangers fans and believe they also love him. The wide-man is keen to make sure he gives all he can to put on a show for the fans whenever he pulls on a light blue shirt.







"It's always special every time you step out at Ibrox", Kent said on Rangers TV.



"I love these fans here and I feel like that is reciprocated from them as well.



"So every time I step out on that pitch I want to give them a show and something to cheer for", he added.



Kent came off the bench at the weekend in Rangers' 1-1 draw away at Hearts and will hope to be in line to feature again this evening when the Gers play FC Porto in Portugal in the Europa League.



The Gers' next Scottish Premiership assignment comes at Ibrox against Motherwell.

