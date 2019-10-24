This Is How To Exploit Celtic’s Weaknesses, Former Rangers Defender Tells Lazio

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Emilson Cribari believes Lazio can take advantage of Celtic’s weak defensive organisation during set-pieces, but they must be prepared for a physical battle.



Simone Inzaghi's Lazio outfit have arrived in Scotland and are due to play Celtic in a Europa League group stage encounter this evening.













Lazio will want something from their trip to Glasgow as they are third in the group, but Celtic will also eye three points as they are aware home form could be crucial to get them through to the knockout rounds.



Cribari, who spent two years at Rangers in Scotland's lower leagues, believes that Scottish football lacks tactical nous and thinks Lazio can use that to their advantage.





He believes Celtic are not as defensively organised than a top tier Italian team and Lazio can put them under pressure in set-piece situations and through clever attacking movements.







But he insisted that the Serie A giants must be prepared for a physical battle at Celtic Park tonight.



“Scottish football does not have a high tactical level, they compensate for it by being more physical”, the former defender told Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi.





“They are not as organised in a defensive way like us.



“If Inzaghi prepares the team well, and he will certainly do so, set pieces and attacking movements will certainly put Celtic under pressure.



“Lazio will suffer a lot from the physical point of view but they have to be focused.”



Lazio are coming into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw at home against Atalanta where they bounced back from being 3-0 down at half time.

