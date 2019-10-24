This Is Reason Behind Michy Batshuayi’s Goalscoring Record – Former Chelsea Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Michy Batshuayi’s ability to keep believing despite missing chances is a key reason behind his good goalscoring record.



Batshuayi was the difference for Chelsea against Ajax on Wednesday night when he came on from the bench and scored a late winner for the Blues in a 1-0 win at the Johan Cruyff Arena.













The Belgian has largely been used as an option from the bench during his Chelsea career and he did miss a very good chance against Ajax before scoring the winning goal.



Cascarino believes the striker's performance was a microcosm of his career as he has the great ability to keep believing in his ability despite missing good chances to score.





The former Chelsea hitman feels that it plays a major role in Batshuayi eventually getting on the scoresheet and is the reason behind his good goalscoring record.







Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “That game summed up Michy Batshuayi.



“The Chelsea striker never loses belief even when he misses easy chances and the result is that he has a very decent goalscoring record wherever he has played.





“In his familiar role as a substitute, he was off target when clean through but then shot home to give Chelsea victory.



“He divides Chelsea fans but they were all grateful for his contribution against Ajax. He doesn’t really have any element of his game that stands out aside from finishing ability.



“The fact that he keeps on going whatever the circumstances gets him goals and means fans forget the sitters he misses.”



Batshuayi was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer, but surprisingly stayed put.

