This Is Why We Are Better Than Last Season – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa believes he has been seeing more consistency in the performance of his Leeds United players this term compared to last season.



Leeds have dropped points in recent weeks and only managed a 1-1 draw at Preston North End on Tuesday night.













But they have continued to be one of the favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League and are second in the league table, two points behind leaders West Brom.



Leeds came close to promotion last season as well only to lose to Derby in the playoff semi-final, but Bielsa believes there has been an improvement in terms of consistency this time around.





He feels the level of performance from his Leeds players has not fluctuated and they have continued to maintain a standard despite the changes in the team.







Bielsa said in a press conference when asked whether he feels Leeds have improved this season: “I think this team is much better than last year’s team.”



When asked to explain, he said: “The level of the players.





“Last season we had players who played very well. We also had players who didn’t do well. Today is more regular in performance.



“And today we are 15, 16. Today we are 12, 13. Today if [Barry] Douglas plays, it’s similar to [Ezgjan] Alioski. Or [Patrick] Bamford or [Eddie] Nketiah, [Stuart] Dallas or [Luke] Ayling.



“This is important.”



Leeds will be in action in a Yorkshire derby this Saturday when they take on Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

