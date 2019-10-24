Tottenham Are Still In Crisis, It Hasn’t Changed – Liverpool Legend On Anfield Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has dismissed thoughts that Tottenham Hotspur are no longer in crisis ahead of their trip to Anfield to play the Reds.



Spurs had been in the grip of a form slump, but returned to winning ways in the Champions League in midweek when they thrashed Red Star Belgrade 5-0.













Mauricio Pochettino feels the win will help to restore confidence amongst the Tottenham players ahead of Sunday's visit to league leaders Liverpool.



But Whelan, who believes Spurs were lucky to avoid defeat at home against Watford last weekend, is not buying the suggestion Tottenham have turned the page and are no longer in crisis.





"It's amazing how it happens. Everything is bright and breezy now at Tottenham", Whelan said on LFC TV following Liverpool's win at Genk.







"Anfield is the last place if things are not going well that you'd want to go, to play against Liverpool.



"Tottenham drew last weekend against Watford, luckily because I thought it was a handball by Dele Alli.



"So I wouldn't think 'oh things have changed'.



"I think if you can get at them early on, they are a good side if you let them play like most professional teams, but they are still in a little bit of crisis.



"You can't by one result come through everything", he added.



Liverpool were also held to a draw last weekend, as they took a point from their trip to Manchester United, and also won in midweek, beating Genk 4-1 in Belgium.

