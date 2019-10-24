Unai Emery Comments On Mesut Ozil Omission From Europa League Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Unai Emery is unwilling to be drawn on why he left Mesut Ozil out of his matchday squad against Vitoria on Thursday evening.



The Gunners were in action against the Portuguese outfit at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League and edged out their opponents 3-2, coming from behind twice.













Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Nicolas Pepe provided Arsenal's goals, with Pepe winning all three points through a superb free-kick in stoppage time.



However, much of the discussion centred around Emery again overlooking Ozil, with the highly-paid midfielder now unable to even get into the squad for a Europa League game.





Emery was asked about Ozil at his post match press conference but was not keen to discuss the German in the afterglow of his side's win.







He said: "Tonight isn’t the day to talk about that.



"He was not in the squad, that is the decision."





Ozil remains under contract with Arsenal for a further two years, but despite the German being highly paid, Emery appears to believe there is no role he can play for the Gunners at present.



All eyes are on whether Ozil leaves Arsenal in January, however the Gunners were keen to offload him in the summer and found no takers.

