XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/10/2019 - 21:35 BST

What Do You Want Me To Say – Rangers Star Has No Doubt After FC Porto Draw

 




Filip Helander is in absolutely no doubt that Rangers can compete with the best teams in the Europa League after his side grabbed a 1-1 draw in Portugal against FC Porto.

The Gers beat Feyenoord in their group stage opener, but were then undone by defensive mistakes in Switzerland as they lost at Young Boys.   


 



They have now ensured they remain fully in the mix to make the last 32 after a draw in Portugal, with Alfredo Morelos scoring for the visitors and goalkeeper Allan McGregor pulling off a number of superb saves.

Helander featured in the heart of the Rangers defence with Connor Goldson, bringing his experienced to bear.
 


The defender was asked after the match by Rangers TV whether the result shows the Gers belong at Europa League level and can compete against good teams such as Porto.



Helander is full of belief and confidence over Rangers' abilities and replied: "Yes, definitely [we belong at this level]. What do you want me to say?"

He smiled and added: "Yes, as I said we did a really good game offensively and in the end defensively.
 


"Now we look forward, we have a league game coming up, which is always important."

Rangers will take on Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday and may need to close a three-point gap with rivals Celtic by the time they kick off, as the Bhoys are in action away at Aberdeen earlier in the day.
 