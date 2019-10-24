What Do You Want Me To Say – Rangers Star Has No Doubt After FC Porto Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Filip Helander is in absolutely no doubt that Rangers can compete with the best teams in the Europa League after his side grabbed a 1-1 draw in Portugal against FC Porto.



The Gers beat Feyenoord in their group stage opener, but were then undone by defensive mistakes in Switzerland as they lost at Young Boys.













They have now ensured they remain fully in the mix to make the last 32 after a draw in Portugal, with Alfredo Morelos scoring for the visitors and goalkeeper Allan McGregor pulling off a number of superb saves.



Helander featured in the heart of the Rangers defence with Connor Goldson, bringing his experienced to bear.





The defender was asked after the match by Rangers TV whether the result shows the Gers belong at Europa League level and can compete against good teams such as Porto.







Helander is full of belief and confidence over Rangers' abilities and replied: "Yes, definitely [we belong at this level]. What do you want me to say?"



He smiled and added: "Yes, as I said we did a really good game offensively and in the end defensively.





"Now we look forward, we have a league game coming up, which is always important."



Rangers will take on Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday and may need to close a three-point gap with rivals Celtic by the time they kick off, as the Bhoys are in action away at Aberdeen earlier in the day.

