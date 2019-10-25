Brighton Set Against Letting Loanee Leave Permanently

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion have refused to consider selling Florin Andone to Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray, where he is on loan, as they are planning to keep hold of him.



Turkish giants Galatasaray signed Andone on a season-long loan from Premier League club Brighton on 2nd September, before the transfer window slammed shut.













Andone has already made a big impression at Galatasaray and the Turkish Super Lig club are happy with the Romanian's performances.



The Brighton star has grabbed two goals in his three Super Lig outings for Galatasaray so far, but his time in Istanbul is not likely to go beyond this season.





According to Turkish outlet Star, Brighton are opposed to selling Andone and want him back at the club next summer.







The Premier League side were opposed to putting a purchase option into the loan agreement and their stance has not changed.



It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will try to change the Seagulls' mind and whether they might have a rethink.





Andone has turned out in two of Galatasaray's three Champions League games so far, appearing against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

