Could Be An Advantage – Leeds United Star Out On Loan On Training Ground Bust-up

Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot has indicated that his training ground bust-up with Vitesse team-mate Riechedly Bazoer could have a silver lining.



The 21-year-old got into a scuffle with the 23-year-old Bazoer during training earlier this week and that led to ugly scenes inside the Vitesse camp.













Bazoer turned his ire towards Vitesse coach Leonid Slutsky and he was eventually ejected from the training ground; he is likely to be left out of the team this weekend.



Grot admits that he is open to burying the hatchet with his Vitesse team-mate, but conceded that he is yet to receive any communication from Bazoer following the incident.





The Dutchman stressed that he has no problems and is calm about the situation at the moment.







Grot told Dutch broadcaster Omroep Gelderland: “He hasn’t called me and I have not spoken to him yet, so there are no excuses.



“I am open to everything and it is only up to him what he wants.





“He is just dealing with it how he wants to deal with it, I am just calm. It is not a big problem for me.



“I just do not think it belongs on the training pitch, but it is up to him.”



Grot has not started the last three league games for Vitesse and indicated that the training ground incident could be a blessing in disguise for him.



“I just hope that I can return to the team.



“That way every disadvantage will have its advantage.”



Grot has scored just once this season in his efforts to prove himself away from Leeds United, where he remains under contract.

