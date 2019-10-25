Drives Me Crazy, Want To See Lionel Messi, Only See Him – Liverpool Star On International Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever has joked about the amount of time he spots Ajax star Naci Unuvar’s videos on social media and admits it drives him crazy.



The 16-year-old Ajax winger is one of the talented youngsters in the Dutch giants’ academy and is a highly rated prospect in the Netherlands.













He is also team-mate of Hoever in the Netherlands Under-17 squad and they are due to turn out alongside each other in the rapidly approaching Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.



Ajax are well aware of Unuvar's talents and clips of him in action are regularly posted to social media.





Hoever joked that he cannot avoid seeing his countryman's exploits for Ajax every time he goes on to social media, seeing Unuvar in action when he is trying to see Lionel Messi.







“This is what I see on Instagram every minute, boy, it drives me crazy”, the Liverpool starlet told Dutch broadcaster NOS.



“I want to see Messi and then I get to see him all day.”





Hoever will be bidding to make an impact alongside Unuvar at the Under-17 World Cup, where the Netherlands have been placed in the same group as the United States, Senegal and Japan.



Unuvar has turned out for Ajax in the UEFA Youth League this season, scoring once, in a 4-0 win over Lille.

