XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2019 - 10:58 BST

Former Internacional President Comments On Tottenham’s Past Chase For Hitman

 




Former Internacional president Giovanni Luigi has revealed that he did hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur over selling Leandro Damiao, but admits that Spurs never came close to what his club wanted for the striker.

Damiao was constantly linked with a move to Tottenham during the early part of the decade after he broke into the Brazil squad.  


 



Tottenham were indeed interested in the striker and Luigi admits that the north London club did contact him to probe the possibility of signing the Brazilian in the summer of 2011.

The former Internacional president revealed that Tottenham were prepared to offer a fee of around €8m to €9m, which was far less than Damiao's then €20m release clause.
 


He feels that Tottenham believed that they could bully a Brazilian club into selling one of their top players for a low fee due to their history of financial problems off the pitch.



But Luigi insisted that he was never going to sell at that figure and the talks did not get going.

“Yes, we did have talks with Tottenham”, the former Internacional president told The Athletic.
 


“I spoke with their chairman twice on the phone. He was talking about an offer of €8 million or €9 million, which was much lower than what we had in mind.

“I had the feeling that they expected us to accept their offers just because it’s Brazil.

“Brazilian clubs are famous for being debt-ridden and in need of money. But Damiao was in the national team, flying high.

“He was a tall player, and strong, like European teams like. He could cause problems for defenders. I wasn’t going to let him go for that amount, so I didn’t proceed with it.”

Damiao is currently plying his trade in Japan and has not played for Brazil since 2013.   
 