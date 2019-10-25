He Gets Fans Off Their Seat – Rangers Assistant Hails Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister feels Gers star Ryan Kent poses a major threat to opponents, getting defenders on the back foot, and believes the winger excites fans with his performances.



Kent, who made a permanent switch to Ibrox from Liverpool in the summer, is a favourite among the Rangers staff and fans, having impressed during his loan spell at the club last season.













The 22-year-old recently returned from a hamstring injury and was in action for Rangers in their 1-1 draw at FC Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night.



Rangers are delighted to have Kent fit and firing again and McAllister believes in the winger the Gers have a player who gets fans off their seat and is a threat to opposing defences.





The 54-year-old also thinks the former Liverpool man can drag opposition players out of position.







"The advantages of Ryan dragging people towards the end of the pitch, can we move the ball on the other side of the pitch", McAllister said on Rangers TV.



"He's a threat. He gets defenders on the back foot, you know, and he gets supporters off their seats as well."





It remains to be seen if Kent will again get the nod to start on Sunday when Rangers take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

