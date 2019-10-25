I’ve Proved My Doubters Wrong, Rangers Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers left-back Borna Barisic believes he has proved his doubters wrong with his performances this season and is confident that there is more to come from him.



The Croatian starred for the Gers in their Europa League away game against FC Porto on Thursday night, providing the assist for Alfredo Morelos' equaliser towards the end of the first half, and helped the side come away with a valuable point.













Having scored two goals and provided six assists across all competition, Barisic feels he is playing his best football this season after inconsistency in his first term at Ibrox.



The 26-year-old, who credits taking part in a full-pre-season as the reason for his current form, insists that he never doubted his abilities, but believes he has silenced his critics now.





Barisic is also confident that there are better things to come from him in the future.







"I think this is the best football I am playing in my career, last year was up and down but this season with a full pre-season has made a big difference", Barisic told a press conference.



"When you get pre-season physically it helps you manage the season.





"I probably proved my doubters wrong but I know all the time that I can play very good football here.



"Now when I get in shape I am sharp and I show all of my quality.



"I still feel I can show more in the future."



Rangers have scored just one goal in each of their Europa League games this season and Barisic has assisted each of them.

