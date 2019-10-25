XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/10/2019 - 12:46 BST

I’ve Proved My Doubters Wrong, Rangers Star Feels

 




Rangers left-back Borna Barisic believes he has proved his doubters wrong with his performances this season and is confident that there is more to come from him.

The Croatian starred for the Gers in their Europa League away game against FC Porto on Thursday night, providing the assist for Alfredo Morelos' equaliser towards the end of the first half, and helped the side come away with a valuable point.  


 



Having scored two goals and provided six assists across all competition, Barisic feels he is playing his best football this season after inconsistency in his first term at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old, who credits taking part in a full-pre-season as the reason for his current form, insists that he never doubted his abilities, but believes he has silenced his critics now.
 


Barisic is also confident that there are better things to come from him in the future.



"I think this is the best football I am playing in my career, last year was up and down but this season with a full pre-season has made a big difference", Barisic told a press conference.

"When you get pre-season physically it helps you manage the season.
 


"I probably proved my doubters wrong but I know all the time that I can play very good football here.

"Now when I get in shape I am sharp and I show all of my quality.

"I still feel I can show more in the future."

Rangers have scored just one goal in each of their Europa League games this season and Barisic has assisted each of them.   
 