Lazio Midfielder Indicates Celtic Park Atmosphere Not New For Him

Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva has indicated that the Celtic Park atmosphere was nothing new for him because of his history of playing in England.



Celtic scored an important 2-1 win over Lazio on Thursday night that kept them on track to make the last 32 of the Europa League this season.













But the game pushed Lazio towards elimination and they might now need to win their remaining three games in the group to make reach the knockout stages.



There was much talk about the Parkhead atmosphere ahead of the game and the crowd did not disappoint as they created a heated cauldron for the visiting side.





But Lucas indicated that it was nothing different for him as he played at Liverpool for many years and was used to such sorts of occasions.







He feels games like those at Celtic Park do help teams to develop as they do not usually play at such arenas every day.



The Brazilian told the Lazio Style Channel when asked about the atmosphere at Celtic Park: “It was exciting. I spent many years in the UK.





“But the result is not what we wanted.



“These games help the team to grow.”



Celtic will travel to Italy to take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico next month.

