06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/10/2019 - 20:46 BST

Napoli Put In Legwork For Tottenham Linked Striker, Sporting Directors Hold Meeting

 




Serie A giants Napoli have made a move to probe the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Vedat Muriqi from Fenerbahce.

The 25-year-old joined Fenerbahce last summer and has netted four goals in eight league games for the Turkish giants this season, rapidly catching the eye.  


 



His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid believed to be keeping tabs on his progress in Turkey.

Napoli have also been keeping a close eye on the powerful striker and are claimed to have taken the first concrete steps to discuss the possibility of signing him.
 


According to Turkish daily Sabah, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli had a meeting with his Fenerbahce counterpart Damien Comolli, and Muriqi was discussed.



The Serie A giants probed the possibility of taking the striker to the San Paolo in the future.

Fenerbahce are not keen on selling the striker at the moment, but it has been claimed that an offer between €25m to €30m would likely change their mind.
 


Napoli have not formally tabled a bid, but Giuntoli has gathered information on Muriqi ahead of a potential swoop to secure his services.
 