06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/10/2019 - 10:18 BST

Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Comments On January Transfer Window

 




Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has indicated that the club are likely to find it hard to do business in the January transfer window.

Following a slow start to the season, Newcastle are considering signing more players after some much-needed activity last summer; they have been linked with wanting another striker due to their poor goal return.  


 



The Magpies do have money to spend in the winter window and the club are looking at options who could be added to their squad in the middle of the season.

But Bruce is not hanging his hat on trying to bring in fresh impetus during the January transfer window as he admits that it is a difficult market to find the adequate players he needs.
 


He wants to focus on the players he has in the squad and look to get the best out of his current group.



“We’ll look at January and see what we need then but as I said repeatedly January is a difficult month”, Bruce said in a press conference.

“So we’ll concentrate on what we’ve got and see what we can do at the minute.”
 


Newcastle spent money last summer, but are claimed to have a budget available to make signings in the new year.  
 