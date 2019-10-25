XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/10/2019 - 12:35 BST

Not Just This Weekend But For Future – Steven Gerrard Warns Rangers Over Game Starts

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned his players that they cannot repeat the start they had against Hearts last weekend if they want to achieve their goals this season.

The Gers went into last weekend’s game as favourites to win at Tynecastle, but conceded early through a Ryotaro Meshino goal in the sixth minute.  


 



Alfredo Morelos equalised for Rangers in the 39th minute and they managed to earn a point from their trip to Hearts.

But Gerrard feels that the game was a warning to his players that they cannot afford to be lackadaisical in the opening minutes and allow their opponents to get an edge.
 


The Rangers boss believes his team were solid barring the opening ten minutes, but admits that if his players want to achieve their goals, they cannot afford to start in such a manner.



Asked if events at Tynecastle last weekend are a warning ahead of their game against Motherwell, Gerrard said in a press conference: “Not just for this weekend but for the whole future.

“I think if you go into games, certainly at Tynecastle against Hearts, and just casually stroll into a match and not be at your top level, then you can be found out.
 


“We certainly were in the opening ten minutes.

“After the opening ten minutes, we were fine. We didn’t create enough in the game but we certainly showed the right mentality and attitude at Tynecastle but it took us ten minutes to get going.

“We can’t afford that if we want out of this season what we are looking for, we have to be better from the first whistle.”

Rangers are currently level on points with league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.   
 