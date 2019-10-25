Now He Must Deal With First Team Pressure – Former Man Utd Star On Red Devils Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has insisted that Brandon Williams will now have to deal with the pressure of high expectations at Old Trafford.



The 19-year-old full-back only made his fourth first-team appearance on Thursday night when he started for Manchester United against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League.













A product of the Manchester United academy, the youngster earned the crucial penalty for the Red Devils, which won them the game at the Partizan Stadium.



Williams was also tenacious in defence amid a difficult atmosphere and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game that he was the man of the match for his team.





Ebanks-Blake feels that Williams should be feeling on top of the world at the moment but will now have to deal with the pressure of being a first-team Manchester United player.







He believes the full-back will now have to maintain the standards he set at the Partizan Stadium.



Ebanks-Blake said on MUTV after the match: “He will just be absolutely delighted.





“He will be buzzing and won’t be able to sleep tonight [Thursday]. His phone will be blowing up and his family will be proud of him.



“He is sort of being thrust into the limelight now and he is got to deal with that. People are going to look at him differently as he is now a Manchester United first-team player.



“With the words of Ole, the pressure is on him now to keep performing at that level and that is the standard he is got to maintain.”



It remains to be seen whether Williams manages to dislodge Ashley Young at left-back in league games in the coming weeks and months.

