25/10/2019 - 22:03 BST

Photo: Positive Vibes – Tottenham Star Feeling Good Ahead of Liverpool Trip

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is feeling positive ahead of Spurs' trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Premier League giants Tottenham and Liverpool will face off at Anfield in what will be one of the most anticipated games of the weekend.  


 



While Liverpool go into the game on the back of a undefeated league streak, Spurs are coming into the match looking for their first league win in three games.

Tottenham have not won a game away from home this term, while Liverpool have not ended up on the losing side at Anfield in the league for over two years.
 


However, although the odds are against Spurs, defender Alderweireld is in good spirits, looking positively ahead to Sunday's trip to Liverpool.



"Positive vibes and hard work in today's training!" Alderweireld wrote on Twitter.

"Big one [against Liverpool] on Sunday!"
 


Having dropped points at Manchester United last weekend, Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways, while Spurs will be hopeful of putting an end to their away game troubles.   
 