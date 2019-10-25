Proud To Score Against Arsenal – Marcus Edwards

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards has revealed his pride at scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates after he struck for Vitoria.



Arsenal escaped a major embarrassment in the Europa League on Thursday night after Nicolas Pepe scored two late goals to help the Gunners win 3-2 against Vitoria at the Emirates.













Edwards, who left Tottenham in the summer, scored the opening goal to send shockwaves across the Emirates and the former Spurs academy talent admits that it was a proud moment for him and his family.



He bemoaned the fact that Vitoria wasted opportunities to score the third goal and eventually paid dearly with Arsenal scoring two late goals to win.





But he believes his side were the better team on the night against a side of Arsenal’s quality and stature away from home.







Edwards was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily A Bola: “The goal I scored at the Emirates made me proud and my whole family were proud of the moment.



“Unfortunately, we couldn’t win but we had opportunities to score the third goal.





“But we wasted it.



“We deserved better luck, we proved to be the better team against an opponent we all know to be powerful.”



Edwards made a solitary senior appearance for Tottenham, but his goal against Arsenal was celebrated by Spurs fans given their rivalry in north London.

