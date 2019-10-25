Serie A Giants Poised For Meeting With Manchester United In Coming Weeks To Discuss Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Roma are set to meet in the next few weeks to discuss a potential transfer fee for Chris Smalling after the defender convinced the Serie A giants with his performances since the start of the season.



Smalling joined Roma on loan last summer after it became clear that he was not going to play regular football at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.













The centre-back’s start at Roma was affected by an injury, but the Englishman has cemented his place in the team over the course of the last few weeks.



Smalling has been open about continuing at Roma beyond his one-season loan agreement and it seems the Italians are now prepared to bet on him.





According to Italian daily Il Tempo, Roma have scheduled a meeting with Manchester United in the coming weeks where the two clubs will discuss a potential transfer fee for Smalling.







The 29-year-old centre-back has done enough to convince Roma to make a move to keep him on a permanent deal.



He has a contract until 2022 with Manchester United and the Red Devils are expected to ask for big money to convert the loan deal into a permanent transfer.





He has made just five appearances for Roma thus far but it has been enough to make the Serie A giants move to try and sign him up on a long term deal.

