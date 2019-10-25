We Must Keep Eye On Him – Former Leeds United Star On Sheffield Wednesday Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has warned Leeds United against the threat posed by Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher ahead of the Whites' Yorkshire derby against the Owls.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, second in the Championship standings, are set to travel to Hillsborough to play third placed Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.













The derby is set to be fiercely fought and former Leeds defender Parker has warned his former club they will need to make sure they have Fletcher on a tight leash.



Parker pointed out how the striker was left isolated up front on several occasions last season, but feels he is well supported by the Sheffield Wednesday wingers this time around.





He feels that Fletcher has bags of experience and has started to find the back of the net; Fletcher has netted five times in the Championship for the Owls this term.







"Steven Fletcher, I identified him as a key [Sheffield Wednesday] player", Parker said on LUTV.



"We all know about his experience. He's played at the top level, played international football as well.





"But, five goals [and] one assist so far this year, averaging over two shots per game.



"He seems to have a new lease of life, whether that's the players in and around him, supporting him a little bit more.



"He's not isolated as too much because lot of times, I have seen him last year, he's almost fighting two centre-halves all the time, bodies not around him.



"But one thing he does have, we mentioned, is experience. He seems to know where the back of the net is this year.



"So, he's going to be a player we have to keep an eye on."



Sheffield Wednesday boast former Leeds boss Garry Monk as manager, something which will add further spice to the derby fixture.

