We Need To Do This Against Sheffield Wednesday – Former Leeds United Star

Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has warned the Whites they will need to be solid defensively against Sheffield Wednesday as they wait for a chance to take the lead.



The Elland Road club have the opportunity to potentially go top of the Championship table if they win Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday.













However, with the game being played away against the side that are placed just below them in the league table, ex-Whites player Parker feels Leeds will need to be clinical in what they do.



The 31-year-old has advised his former side to keep it tight in defence, while being ruthless when they get their chances at the other end of the pitch.





Parker also believes a win and three points against Sheffield Wednesday would be huge for Leeds as they look to earn their way into the Premier League.





"If we are going to get anything from this game, we have to be dominant, we have to work hard", Parker said on LUTV



"It might not take until the late stages for us to get a clear opportunity, but what we have to do is keep the door shut at the back, when we get a good opportunity make sure we take it.





"But it's a great game, great occasion and it'll be a big, big valuable three points if we can get hold of them on Saturday."



Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one game at home in the Championship this season and that came against Swansea City in August.

