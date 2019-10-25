We’re Better Prepared For Post Europa League Games – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes his Rangers side are much better prepared to deal with the Europa League and the Scottish Premiership grind this term compared to last season.



Rangers earned a credible 1-1 draw against Portuguese giants FC Porto at the Estadio Dragao on Thursday night and are currently second in Group G of the Europa League.













They will have to quickly turn their attention towards the league as they will be hosting Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday at Ibrox.



Motherwell are currently third in the league table and Gerrard believes that they are a different team to that his Rangers side encountered last season.





However, he is confident of getting a result because of Rangers’ home form and feels that this season they are much better prepared to deal with the physical toll of playing in the Europa League and jumping straight back into league action.







Gerrard said in a press conference: “I think we are in much better shape than 12 months ago and prepared for Thursday, Sunday matches.



“Motherwell have had a good start to the season but we have been strong at Ibrox recently, we need another top performance.





“Motherwell are a different team than last season, they have recruited really well and they are backing themselves to play attractive football.”



Rangers are level on points with Celtic at the top of the league table and are six points ahead of third-placed Motherwell.

