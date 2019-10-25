We’re Lacking This Type of Player – Former Manchester United Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has admitted that the current Red Devils squad lack a natural goalscorer at the moment.



Manchester United have struggled to score goals this season and have not scored more than once this season, except during the opening weekend when they fired four past Chelsea at Old Trafford.













Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet again against Liverpool at the weekend and Anthony Martial converted from the penalty spot at Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night.



But the goals have been hard to come by and Ebanks-Blake feels that it is a natural goalscorer that Manchester United are sorely missing at the moment.





He believes that the team are creative enough but they do not have a striker who enjoys operating inside the penalty box and gets into natural goalscoring positions.







Ebanks-Blake said on MUTV after the Europa League game in Serbia: “You need a specialist striker who enjoys scoring goals.



“The player who is in the box, who has honed his craft in the box, who loves getting to the edge of the defenders and scoring goals.





“I think that sort of player is what this team are missing at the minute.



“They are fairly creative, the crosses are coming in but there is not that specialist player who is in those areas and knows how to put the ball in the back of the net.”



Manchester United recorded their first win away from home since March when they beat Partizan on Thursday night.



They will hope to carry the form to Carrow Road on Sunday when they take on Norwich City.

