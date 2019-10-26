Christian Pulisic Starts – Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Burnley in a Premier League clash this evening at Turf Moor.



The club’s academy product Tammy Abraham will again lead the line for Chelsea, with Mason Mount providing creativity from an attacking midfield position.













Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho will be expected to add solidity in the middle of the park for Chelsea as Lampard’s team look to take care of a tricky away trip to Burnley. Willian and Christian Pulisic will provide width from the flanks for the Blues.



Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori will play as the centre-back pairing, with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta playing as the full-backs in the system.





Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench for the game.







Lampard will hope to see his Chelsea side continue their good form with another three points from their trip to Turf Moor.





Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Guehi, James, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi

