XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/10/2019 - 16:36 BST

Christian Pulisic Starts – Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Burnley in a Premier League clash this evening at Turf Moor.  

The club’s academy product Tammy Abraham will again lead the line for Chelsea, with Mason Mount providing creativity from an attacking midfield position.
 

 



Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho will be expected to add solidity in the middle of the park for Chelsea as Lampard’s team look to take care of a tricky away trip to Burnley. Willian and Christian Pulisic will provide width from the flanks for the Blues.

Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori will play as the centre-back pairing, with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta playing as the full-backs in the system.
 


Michy Batshuayi, Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench for the game.



Lampard will hope to see his Chelsea side continue their good form with another three points from their trip to Turf Moor.
 


Chelsea Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

Substitutes: Caballero, Guehi, James, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Batshuayi
 