XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/10/2019 - 11:30 BST

Eddie Nketiah and Liam Cooper On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Sheffield Wednesday, managed by former Whites boss Garry Monk, at Hillsborough this afternoon in a Championship fixture. 

Marcelo Bielsa's side scored late on in midweek to salvage a 1-1 draw away at Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday head into this afternoon's Yorkshire derby sitting one point and one place behind Leeds in the Championship standings, in third.
 

 



Adam Forshaw is not fit to return for Leeds and continues on the sidelines, with Bielsa having confirmed his groin injury is not a simple matter to resolve. Pablo Hernandez remains out.


Bielsa selects Kiko Casilla between the sticks for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski slot in as full-backs.
 


In central defence, the Leeds boss pairs Ben White with Gaetano Berardi, while Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich operate further up the pitch. Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas all support lone striker Patrick Bamford.



Bielsa can look to his bench if changes are needed at Hillsborough and has a number of options, including Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke. Liam Cooper is fit enough to return and finds a place on the bench.
 


Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Cooper, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah
 