Eddie Nketiah and Liam Cooper On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Sheffield Wednesday, managed by former Whites boss Garry Monk, at Hillsborough this afternoon in a Championship fixture.



Marcelo Bielsa's side scored late on in midweek to salvage a 1-1 draw away at Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday head into this afternoon's Yorkshire derby sitting one point and one place behind Leeds in the Championship standings, in third.













Adam Forshaw is not fit to return for Leeds and continues on the sidelines, with Bielsa having confirmed his groin injury is not a simple matter to resolve. Pablo Hernandez remains out.





Bielsa selects Kiko Casilla between the sticks for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski slot in as full-backs.





In central defence, the Leeds boss pairs Ben White with Gaetano Berardi, while Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich operate further up the pitch. Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas all support lone striker Patrick Bamford.







Bielsa can look to his bench if changes are needed at Hillsborough and has a number of options, including Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke. Liam Cooper is fit enough to return and finds a place on the bench.





Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday



Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Cooper, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah

