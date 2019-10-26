Five Changes Made – West Ham Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Chris Wilder's Premier League new boys Sheffield United to the London Stadium this afternoon.



The Hammers head into the game having slipped down to eleventh in the Premier League standings; they had been sitting in the top four at the end of September.













West Ham remain without defender Winston Reid, though he is on track with his recovery and is due to play for the club's Under-23s next week.





Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski also contiues to be sidelined, meaning Roberto starts in goal for West Ham.





Boss Manuel Pellegrini picks a centre-back pairing of Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena, while in midfield Declan Rice will look to protect the backline. Further up the pitch, the West Ham manager selects Mark Noble to play, with Robert Snodgrass, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson supporting Sebastien Haller. In total, Pellegrini has made five changes from West Ham's previous team.







If Pellegrini wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna.





West Ham United Team vs Sheffield United



Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Anderson, Yamolenko, Haller



Substitutes: Martin, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Ajeti, Sanchez, Fornals, Lanzini, Ajeti

