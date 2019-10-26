XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/10/2019 - 22:02 BST

He Gets Newcastle Fans Off Their Feet – Former Premier League Star On Magpies New Boy

 




Former Premier League midfielder Adrian Clarke believes that Allan Saint-Maximin is well suited to Steve Bruce's style of football at Newcastle United and if the winger starts delivering more regularly there is no reason why he cannot become a fan favourite.

The Frenchman was behind the move that led to Matty Longstaff's winner against Manchester United before the international break this month and in spite of managing just three starts, the wide-man has made his presence felt for Bruce's team.  


 



Clarke, who represented Arsenal from 1991 to 1997, insists that Saint-Maximin is one player that has the potential to lift the mood at St James' Park from the gloom that has surrounded it as a result of the lack of goals.

"Goals have been in short supply for Newcastle United this season but the form of winger Allan Saint-Maximin promises to lift the mood", Clarke wrote in his column for Premier League's official website.
 


"Saint-Maximin is well suited to Bruce’s counter-attacking style, helping the Magpies spring from defence to attack in a faster, more efficient way.



"He is a player who gets you on the edge of your seat, and if he starts consistently delivering an end product, he is sure to cement his place as a huge fans' favourite.

"The 22-year-old's ability to break the lines with quick feet and a sharp turn of pace is already giving Newcastle a fresh dimension.
 


"He has emerged as their most exciting creative talent by some distance."

Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in August this year on a six-year contract and will be bidding to help the Magpies beat Wolves on Sunday.   
 