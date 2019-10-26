He Gets Newcastle Fans Off Their Feet – Former Premier League Star On Magpies New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Adrian Clarke believes that Allan Saint-Maximin is well suited to Steve Bruce's style of football at Newcastle United and if the winger starts delivering more regularly there is no reason why he cannot become a fan favourite.



The Frenchman was behind the move that led to Matty Longstaff's winner against Manchester United before the international break this month and in spite of managing just three starts, the wide-man has made his presence felt for Bruce's team.













Clarke, who represented Arsenal from 1991 to 1997, insists that Saint-Maximin is one player that has the potential to lift the mood at St James' Park from the gloom that has surrounded it as a result of the lack of goals.



"Goals have been in short supply for Newcastle United this season but the form of winger Allan Saint-Maximin promises to lift the mood", Clarke wrote in his column for Premier League's official website.





"Saint-Maximin is well suited to Bruce’s counter-attacking style, helping the Magpies spring from defence to attack in a faster, more efficient way.







"He is a player who gets you on the edge of your seat, and if he starts consistently delivering an end product, he is sure to cement his place as a huge fans' favourite.



"The 22-year-old's ability to break the lines with quick feet and a sharp turn of pace is already giving Newcastle a fresh dimension.





"He has emerged as their most exciting creative talent by some distance."



Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in August this year on a six-year contract and will be bidding to help the Magpies beat Wolves on Sunday.

