He’s Why I Play The Game – Celtic Talent Picks Out Inspirations

Celtic winger Armstrong Oko-Flex has revealed that former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is the reason why he loves and plays football, while saluting the "crazy" skills which were shown by Jay-Jay Okocha.



The 17-year-old left-winger has three all-time favourite footballers, but Ronaldinho tops the list as the Brazilian playmaker made him fall in love with football and inspired him to play the game.













Oko-Flex feels the 39-year-old is amazing and admitted that he tries to replicate and emulate the skills the former AC Milan man showed on the pitch.



Another favourite of the Celtic starlet is Brazilian Ronaldo, who he regularly watched when he used to play as a striker during his younger years.





Oko-Flex, whose parents are Nigerian, also named Super Eagles legend Okocha among his all-time favourites and admitted that he tries to emulate the former midfielder's skills on PS4.







"Idols, yes. Of all time, I have three", Oko-Flex told Celtic TV.



"The first one is Ronaldinho. He's just amazing. He's the reason why I love football.





"All the skills he does, I try to replicate them and do all that. Yes, he's the reason why I play.



"The second one is Brazilian Ronaldo. When I used to play striker, I used to watch him all the time.



"And the third one is from my country. I was born in Ireland, but my parents are Nigerian, so it's a Nigerian player – Jay-Jay Okocha.



"He was amazing. The stuff he does on the pitch is what I do on PS4. It's crazy skills."



Oko-Flex currently plies his trade for the Celtic reserves and is eagerly waiting for an opportunity in Neil Lennon's first-team.

