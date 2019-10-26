XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/10/2019 - 22:46 BST

He’s Why I Play The Game – Celtic Talent Picks Out Inspirations

 




Celtic winger Armstrong Oko-Flex has revealed that former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is the reason why he loves and plays football, while saluting the "crazy" skills which were shown by Jay-Jay Okocha.

The 17-year-old left-winger has three all-time favourite footballers, but Ronaldinho tops the list as the Brazilian playmaker made him fall in love with football and inspired him to play the game.  


 



Oko-Flex feels the 39-year-old is amazing and admitted that he tries to replicate and emulate the skills the former AC Milan man showed on the pitch.

Another favourite of the Celtic starlet is Brazilian Ronaldo, who he regularly watched when he used to play as a striker during his younger years.
 


Oko-Flex, whose parents are Nigerian, also named Super Eagles legend Okocha among his all-time favourites and admitted that he tries to emulate the former midfielder's skills on PS4.



"Idols, yes. Of all time, I have three", Oko-Flex told Celtic TV.

"The first one is Ronaldinho. He's just amazing. He's the reason why I love football.
 


"All the skills he does, I try to replicate them and do all that. Yes, he's the reason why I play.

"The second one is Brazilian Ronaldo. When I used to play striker, I used to watch him all the time.

"And the third one is from my country. I was born in Ireland, but my parents are Nigerian, so it's a Nigerian player – Jay-Jay Okocha.

"He was amazing. The stuff he does on the pitch is what I do on PS4. It's crazy skills."

Oko-Flex currently plies his trade for the Celtic reserves and is eagerly waiting for an opportunity in Neil Lennon's first-team.   
 