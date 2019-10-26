I Saw Different Things In Him – Marcelo Bielsa On Eddie Nketiah Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes Eddie Nketiah showed a lot more in his game against Sheffield Wednesday than he has seen in the Arsenal loanee previously.



Patrick Bamford again started against Sheffield Wednesday despite the debate over his place in the starting eleven and arguments in favour of Nketiah getting an opportunity.













The Leeds striker did not manage to break the deadlock and was eventually taken off in favour of the 20-year-old hitman in the second half as Bielsa looked to the Arsenal loanee for another impact from the bench.



Unlike Tuesday night, Nketiah did not score the goal that would have won Leeds the game, which eventually finished 0-0, but Bielsa was happy with the performance.





The Leeds boss believes he saw something different in the young striker’s game than he had not seen previously and was pleased with the shift he put in to keep the Wednesday defence on their toes.







The Argentine said in a press conference post match: “I saw a lot of good things in Eddie today and I didn’t see that in before performances.



“I give value to the spirit to compete, to recover the ball, to help the team to pass through difficult moments and one great skill to unbalance the one v one offensively.





“Powerful movement when he had to dribble at the centre-back he faced.”



It remains to be seen whether Nketiah has done enough to warrant a place in the starting eleven when Leeds host Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road next Saturday.

