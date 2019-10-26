XRegister
06 October 2018

26/10/2019 - 23:13 BST

I Still Believe He Can Reach Top – Former Youth Boss On Chelsea Star

 




Former Anderlecht head of youth Yannick Ferrera is still hopeful that Chelsea winger Charly Musonda has time to realise his potential and become one of the top players in world football.

Musonda was tipped to become a world star when he was coming through at Anderlecht’s academy and made waves in youth football with Chelsea as well.  


 



But following loan spells and injuries, the winger is yet to make his mark in senior football and has made just seven appearances for Chelsea in senior football.

Now 23 years old, Musonda has been hoping to clock up a full season of regular game time in the Netherlands at Vitesse on loan, but has been struck by a serious knee injury.
 


But Ferrera, who worked with Musonda at Anderlecht, still believes that the Chelsea talent will go on to realise his immense potential and will reach the top of world football.



He insisted if he was coaching a top club, he would not think twice before signing the winger from Chelsea.

“I still believe he can reach the top of the world”, Ferrera told The Athletic.
 


“Even if he is 27 and hasn’t got there yet, I will still believe. I wouldn’t say that about many players.

“But when I saw him at 15, I thought this guy is going to become one of the top five players in the world. I still believe he has it in him.

“If I became the coach of Real Madrid, I’d bring him into the squad immediately.”

Musonda had loan spells at Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse since joining the Chelsea academy in 2012.   
 