I Was Getting Frustrated With Him But Now – Rangers Legend On Ger Showing Quality

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes Gers left-back Borna Barisic is now proving his worth and showing why Steven Gerrard decided to buy him last summer.



The Glasgow-based club signed Barisic from Croatian club NK Osijek for a fee in the region of £2.2m last summer, making him one of the first set of players brought in by new manager Gerrard.













The 26-year-old's first term at Ibrox was filled with ups and downs as he received injury setbacks in the first half of the season and failed to nail down the left-back position, often rotating the role with Jon Flanagan.



However, coming into the new season on the back of a full pre-season with the side, Barisic has sprung into life, scoring two goals and providing six assists across all competitions, leaving Ferguson impressed.





Ferguson, who admits that the player was frustrating him by not showing his real quality, feels Barisic is now showing his abilities and why Gerrard paid more than £2m for him, while also looking back at the Croatian's performance against FC Porto on Thursday night, when he provided the assist for Alfredo Morelos.







"He was frustrating me for a while", Ferguson revealed on PLZ Soccer.



"I was wondering when is he going to show the real quality that he certainly shows for the Croatian national team.





"Now, the last two or three weeks, he's shown why Steven Gerrard went out and paid that few million pounds for him.



"It wasn't just the cross that Morelos scored the goal, he sent in another great cross for him and the one the 'keeper made a great save.



"But now he's starting to show the form and show the reasons why that Steven Gerrard signed him."



While Barisic failed to nail down the left-back role last term, he appears to have made the position his own, starting in each of Rangers' last seven games.

