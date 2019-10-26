Incredible – Former Liverpool Star Stunned By Amount of Reds In Ballon d’Or List

Follow @insidefutbol





Dominic Matteo feels having seven stars nominated for the Ballon d'Or award is an incredible feat for European champions Liverpool.



France Football announced the 30 nominees for the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy recently and among the candidates are seven Liverpool players – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Georginio Wijnaldum.













Former Reds defender Matteo insists that he cannot remember any other team having so many nominations, but feels the European champions having seven candidates shows the level the side and their players have been performing at.



The 45-year-old is impressed and has dubbed the achievement incredible.





"Incredible. I don't remember any club, maybe, getting that many nominations", Matteo said on LFC TV.







"Maybe, Real Madrid over the years. I think probably Barcelona.



"But that's really brilliant news for the club and shows how well so many of the players are doing and what level they are at to be nominated for that kind of award.





"It's brilliant news for the football club."



When asked to name who he feels can go on to win the Ballon d'Or, Matteo picked Mane and went on to laud the Senegalese winger for what he has been doing at the club.



"I'm really biased, obviously, with my defensive hat on and I'd say that Virgil van Dijk has made a huge impact", Matteo said.



"But in all honesty, Sadio Mane, I think, has been absolutely brilliant and consistent, and the goals he has scored and the importance of the goals he has scored.



"You know, at the moment, he's leading the way again with five league goals this season. He's in brilliant form.



"I even watched him play for Senegal this year and his fitness levels, after not so much of long break really in the summer, just astounds me at times.



"He's the perfect kind of athlete you want nowadays in the modern football and he seems to have a bit of everything in him.



"Scores all types of goals, can even score off his head.



"I just think for anybody watching football he's a real role model for everybody because he is a real ambassador for football."



While seven Liverpool players made it into the final 30 list for the Ballon d'Or, eyebrows were raised by some Reds fans at Andrew Robertson not being included.

