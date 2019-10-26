It’s Bad Decision Making – Everton Star Bemoans Loss At Brighton

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed his frustration at the last-minute agony his side suffered at Brighton & Hove Albion after a 3-2 defeat.



A Pascal Gross free-kick delivered Brighton the early lead, but Everton equalised after Adam Webster put the ball into his own net.













The Toffees dominated proceeding after getting the lucky break and looked like closing in on three points when Calvert-Lewin produced a sumptuous left-foot finish to give the lead to the away side.



But the Merseyside club lost the plot after conceding a penalty, which Neal Maupay duly converted to level the score at the Amex Stadium.





Brighton pushed for the winner and eventually got it when Leonardo Trossard’s driven cross was turned into his own net by Everton full-back Lucas Digne in the 94th minute to give the home side a 3-2 win.







Calvert-Lewin conceded that he is shocked the Toffees could not get anything from the game after leading 2-1 with ten minutes left on the clock.



He admits that his team-mates made silly mistakes to lose the plot on the south coast and will have to pull up their socks soon.





The striker was quoted as saying by the BBC post match: "We're unbelievably frustrated.



“To take the lead late on and not even come away with a draw.



“It's bad decision making towards the end of the game.



"We have to work hard to turn it around."



Everton have dropped down to 16th in the league table on ten points and the pressure has again gone up a notch on Marco Silva.

