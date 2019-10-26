It’s Not Been Great Environment At Tottenham – Former Spurs Star On Issues

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur defender John Scales believes several issues, including contract situations of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, make the environment at Spurs not great.



The 53-year-old is dismayed by the north London club's results this season and the manner they lost to Bayern Munich, Brighton and Newcastle United.













Scales feels some of Spurs' problems from last season have carried on to the current campaign, including the 'woeful' away form that has seen them win just two games since the end of January.



While the former Spurs man understands that the run the club enjoyed in the Champions League might have taken their attention off the league, he insists the way they have gone down this season is 'unforgivable'.





Scales also pointed his finger towards the issues at the club, including the contract situations of key players Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen, as the reason for there being a poor atmosphere at Spurs.







"Pretty poor, obviously, with the results", Scales said on LFC TV.



"Just three wins [in the league] and it's the manner of defeats against Bayern Munich, the Brighton result, Newcastle United getting through.





"It's a bit of carry on from last season. Their away form is woeful, I don't think they won once away from home since January.



"But they got to the Champions League final, you get to a cup final it does take the focus and attention from the league form but to have the run that they had, Tottenham, and the hangover that's carried on into the season is sort of unforgivable in many ways.



"But it just seems the matter of I think a lot of issues that you can go through.



"[Mauricio] Pochettino's head turned, maybe wanted to leave in the summer. There were rumours and rumblings before the Champions League final.



"Eriksen, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, you've got all those question marks over the club and that's not a great environment, whatsoever for the players to come together and feel optimistic about the season ahead."



Tottenham will lock horns with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and will be looking to put an end to their poor away form, knowing that winning at the home of the European champions would make a statement.

