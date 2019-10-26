Joao Cancelo Starts – Manchester City Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at the Etihad this afternoon.



Gabriel Jesus has been given another berth in the starting eleven and will lead the line for Manchester City up front, with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo providing width to the attack.













The attacking midfield duo of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne will shepherd things in the middle of the park for Guardiola's team, alongside Ilkay Gundogan.



Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy will play as the full-backs, with Fernandinho and John Stones playing as the centre-back pairing in a back four.





Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are some of the attacking options Manchester City have on the bench today against Aston Villa.







Manchester City will hope to close the gap with Liverpool at the top to two points with a win before the Reds host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.





Manchester City Team vs Aston Villa



Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy, Gundogan, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus



Bravo, Walker, Aguero, Angelino, Mahrez, Otamendi, Foden

