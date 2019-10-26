Juventus Convinced About Liverpool Linked 19-Year-Old, Make Him Transfer Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have identified Liverpool and Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland as a priority signing for the future.



The 19-year-old striker has scored six goals in his first three Champions League games and has already hit the back of the net 20 times this season for Salzburg.













The teenage striker's exploits are being closely followed by several top European clubs and he is on the wish list of sides such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.



And it has been claimed that one of the clubs on his trail have already seen enough to make him a priority target.





According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Juventus want to sign Haaland as a priority over the coming transfer windows.







They have identified him as one of the top young talents and want to take him to Turin as they are convinced about his potential and quality.



But they are facing steep competition from the Premier League as both Liverpool and Manchester United are alive to Haaland.





However, Juventus believe that they have a strong case to make to young talents and are set to push for Haaland's signature.

