Juventus To Step Up Scouting of Kai Havertz

Juventus are set to conduct more scouting missions on Liverpool and Manchester United linked midfielder Kai Havertz during November as they look to firm up their interest in the 20-year-old.



The attacking midfielder is the talk of German football and has been tipped for a big money move away from Bayer Leverkusen next summer.













Almost all the top Premier League clubs – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham – have been linked with keeping tabs on the young German.



Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been interested in snapping him up at the end of the season.





Juventus are also keen on Havertz and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are going to send further scouting missions to Germany to assess the midfielder.







The Italian champions will also keep a close eye on him when Havertz and Bayer Leverkusen host Juventus in a Champions League game in December.



It could take more than €100m to prize Havertz out of the Bundesliga club and Juventus are insistent that they do not want to take part in an auction for his services next summer.





They could struggle to meet the financial might of some of the clubs in the chase and are looking to convince the player to consider the move to Turin.

