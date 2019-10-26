Mauricio Pochettino Isn’t At Jurgen Klopp’s Level – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool centre-back Dominic Matteo has lauded Mauricio Pochettino for the job he has done as Tottenham Hotspur manager, but feels he is not at Jurgen Klopp's and Pep Guardiola's level.



The 41-year-old is an admirer of the work Pochettino has been doing at Tottenham, hailing the Argentine tactician for getting the best out of the players he has in the ranks in north London.













However Matteo, who plied his trade for Liverpool between 1992 and 2000, is not convinced that Pochettino is in the same bracket as Liverpool and Manchester City managers Klopp and Guardiola.



Matteo has noted the fact that Pochettino has yet to guide Tottenham to silverware and feels the culture in the team the Argentine has created does not match that at Anfield.





He noted that at Liverpool the players drive each other on when on the pitch and does not think the same happens at Tottenham.







"He's certainly done such a good job and I think he is right up there", Matteo previewing Liverpool's game against Tottenham, said on LFC TV.



"He's just behind kind of Klopp and Guardiola for me. He's not quite at that level.





"Maybe because he has not won something, but I think he does the best with what he's got and he gets the best out of his players.



"The only thing I'd say, when I see Liverpool play, not being biased, we're here at Liverpool, is that the demands players put on each other.



"I don't think he gets that at Spurs, I don't think the players put demands on each other and somehow if he wants to be successful at Spurs he has to bring that out.



"He needs Harry Kane to be pushing the Dele Allis, he needs people to be pushing the team on and he doesn't seem to have that.



"Not enough leaders for me."



Tottenham, who are yet to win a game away from home this season, will travel to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

