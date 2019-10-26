Naby Keita Must Improve In This Area – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has admitted to being impressed by Naby Keita's ability and close control, but thinks the midfielder must improve the defensive side of his game.



Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Keita from RB Leipzig, but his first season at Anfield saw frustration as he struggled to live up to his billing.













Matteo feels the Guinean desperately needs a continuous run of games to get into the rhythm of things, but believes it is difficult for him to get consistent playing time because of the quality of players ahead of him.



The former defender, who insists that the Reds need creative players like Keita in midfield, has urged the former RB Leipzig man to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven.





However, Matteo believes that Keita will need to work on the defensive side of his game as he looks to prove to Klopp that he is someone who can be trusted to operate effectively at both ends of the pitch.







"We've seen from early stages here didn't we, even in pre-season, that he has got unbelievable ability and control and close control", Matteo said on LFC TV when previewing Liverpool's weekend meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.



"It's just that he needs a run of games, he needs consistency of playing week in, week out.





"It's been difficult because there is so many good players at this football club, but somehow he has to force his way into this team.



"And we do need players like him, to come on and have the creativity other players don't have at times and he's got that in abundance.



"It's just finding a place for him in the team and he has to prove to the manager that he is consistent enough and he can do both sides of the game, because going forward I don't think is going to be a problem, but defensively, for me, he has to get slightly better."



With Liverpool in action at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Klopp will give Keita the nod to start; he clocked all 90 minutes in Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League win at Genk in midweek.

