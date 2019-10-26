Napoli Settle On Stance Amid Interest In Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli are not interested in considering the possibility of selling Manchester City target Fabian Ruiz in the near future.



Napoli signed the midfielder two years ago from Real Betis and he has hit the accelerator on his development while in Italy with the Azzurri.













He has also broken into to the Spain national team and has been linked with a move to back his homeland, with Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in signing him.



Premier League champions Manchester City are also tracking him and one of their scouts recently ran the rule over the 23-year-old in a Champions League game.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have remained firm in the face of big clubs showing interest in the Spanish midfielder.







Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is in no mood to lose the midfielder and is under no pressure to consider offers for Ruiz.



The player has a contract until 2023 with the Serie A giants and the agreement does not have any buy-out clause that could have caused Napoli problems.





For the moment, Napoli are clear of about keeping the Spaniard at the Stadio San Paolo for the foreseeable future.

