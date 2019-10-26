People Questioned Him – Rangers Legend Thinks Ger Has Answered Critics

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson thinks Alfredo Morelos is answering critics who were unsure whether he could hit the back of the net on the European stage, after the striker bagged a goal in a 1-1 draw at FC Porto on Thursday night in the Europa League.



The Colombian centre-forward impressively racked up 30 goals and 11 assists from 48 games across all competitions last season and was the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership.













While the 23-year-old's goal contribution was a huge positive for Rangers, his discpline record – that saw him record 16 yellow cards and sent off five times in the 2018/19 season – was a big cause of concern.



Manager Steven Gerrard, along with his coaching staff, went on to spend time with Morelos in an attempt to improve the former HJK Helsinki man's discipline, and the Gers are now reaping the rewards, according to Ferguson, who has no doubt about the player's abilities.





Having played 21 games this season, Morelos has not been sent off so far and has picked up just five yellow cards, and Ferguson feels the striker needs to be given credit for improving his discipline.







The 41-year-old also believes Morelos has answered his critics, who questioned his ability to score in big games, by producing goals in the Europa League.



"Morelos, you have to give him credit", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.





"There's no doubt in the boy's ability, he's a very good centre-forward.



"There was a discipline side that was a problem [but] it looks to me as if he has sorted that out.



"The manager has obviously spent a good bit of time on him and now you're seeing the fruits of that one in patches.



"He's now producing on the bigger stage. You know, people questioned that can he score in Europe in the big games.



"Now, certainly he is doing that at this moment in time."



Morelos has scored 16 goals and provided five assists from 21 games across all competitions so far this season.

