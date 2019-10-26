Rangers And Celtic Must Fly Flag In Europe Insists Gers Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister insists that the Gers, along with Scottish rivals Celtic, should always make their presence felt in European competitions.



It was last season that Rangers made it into the group stage of a European competition for the first time since the 2010/11 campaign and they have managed to do it for a second time in a row this term.













Celtic regularly turn out in Europe, but have been inconsistent in reaching the Champions League group stage and are again in the Europa League this term.



Rangers played out a 1-1 draw at FC Porto on Thursday, while Celtic beat Italian giants Lazio 2-1 in Glasgow.





McAllister feels playing in Europe is a huge honour and thinks the emphasis is on Rangers and Celtic to fly the flag for Scotland.







"Absolutely [Europe is where Rangers belong]. It brings along the kudos of the game", McAllister said on Rangers TV.



"I look at Lazio-Celtic as well. You know, this is where Scottish clubs need to be because there have been too many years of, obviously, the national team not qualifying for major tournaments but we've not had much presence in the Champions League and in Europa League with the Old Firm.





"We have to show that we still exist and we can go away from home and get results."



Both Celtic and Rangers are still in with every chance of booking a spot in the last 32 of the Europa League, which would mean European football in Glasgow into 2020.

