06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/10/2019 - 14:04 BST

Seamus Coleman On Bench – Everton Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Brighton in an away Premier League match this afternoon. 

Boss Marco Silva eased some of the pressure building on him last weekend by guiding Everton to a 2-0 win over West Ham at Goodison Park and he will be desperate for another win today. 
 

 



Centre-back Yerry Mina picked up a knee injury against West Ham and is not fit to feature.


Silva is able to welcome back Seamus Coleman following a suspension, further boosting his options, while Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin are also fit.
 


Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Silva selects Mason Holgate and Michael Keane as the centre-back pairing. Andre Gomes and Tom Davies slot into midfield, while Bernard, Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott support Richarlison.



If the Portuguese needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Delph, Coleman and Moise Kean.
 


Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Digne, Holgate, Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison

Substitutes: Lossl, Kean, Schneiderlin, Delph, Sigurdsson, Coleman, Calvert-Lewin
 