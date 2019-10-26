XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26/10/2019 - 19:54 BST

Should Have Beaten Sheffield United, West Ham Star Feels

 




West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez has conceded that the Hammers are going through a difficult period in their season after they drew against Sheffield United to drop more points.

The Hammers were looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday, but only managed a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted outfit Sheffield United in front of the London Stadium fans.  


 



West Ham’s last victory in the league came against Manchester United last month and since then, they have collected just two points from a possible 12, which has seen them drop to 12th in the league table.

Roberto admits that matches against Sheffield United are games West Ham should be winning and feels they had the openings to close out the three points.
 


He conceded that his side are going through a difficult moment in their season and insists they will look to recover from it as soon as possible.



The West Ham shot-stopper was quoted as saying by the BBC post match: "It was a game we should win. It was a tough game.

“As a team, they play hard. We had a few chances to close the game and unfortunately we didn't.
 


"The season is too long – 38 games. Every team passes through difficult moments. Maybe it was a difficult moment for us.

“We try next Saturday to change the situation."

West Ham will look to get back to winning ways when they host Newcastle United at the London Stadium next Saturday.   
 