06 October 2018

26/10/2019 - 12:48 BST

Steven Gerrard’s Best Signing – Rangers Legend Points To Gers Star

 




Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson believes goalkeeper Allan McGregor is Gers boss Steven Gerrard's best signing since arriving at the club last summer.

The Scottish giants appointed former Liverpool captain Gerrard as their manager ahead of the 2018/19 season, with the 39-year-old penning a four-year deal at Ibrox.  


 



Since taking charge as the Light Blues boss, Gerrard has brought in an array of players over three transfer windows, which includes the likes of Jermain Defoe (on loan), Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Connor Goldson.

However, ex-Rangers midfielder Ferguson feels re-signing McGregor on a free transfer from Hull City last summer is the best bit of business Gerrard has done so far.
 


While Ferguson believes the 37-year-old has been a steal for the Gers, he insists that he is not surprised by how the Scotsman has been faring at Ibrox.



"McGregor must be Steven Gerrard's best signing", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.

"A free transfer, but I'm not surprised by Allan McGregor pulling off these sort of saves [like against FC Porto]."
 


McGregor has been in fine form between the sticks for Rangers this season and Gerrard will be looking for him to continue his heroics.   
 