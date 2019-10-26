This Is Tottenham Player That Liverpool Fans Would Want – Former Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Dominic Matteo believes Reds fans would love to see Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son play for the club.



Son, who has been a key player for Spurs over the last four years, has scored five goals and provided three assists across all competitions this season.













Ex-Liverpool man Matteo is a fan of the South Korean, who he believes is an all-rounder on the pitch, being able to play either as a winger or a striker.



In awe of the player's style, work ethic and flair, the 41-year-old also feels Son has been improving and maturing as a player recently.





Matteo insists that the 27-year-old would fit into the Liverpool line-up and believes the attacker is someone the fans would love to see don the Reds jersey.







"I think he's the one player that Liverpool fans would probably say would be good for Liverpool", Matteo said on LFC TV as he previewed the Reds' meeting with Tottenham on Sunday.



"The way he plays, his work ethic, the goals he brings, the excitement he brings to Spurs.





"He seems to do a bit of everything. Plays out wide, can play through the middle.



"He's a real top player and really matured into a better player as well, as he is getting older."



Liverpool and Tottenham are set to lock horns at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday and Son is sure to be someone the Reds will be wary of.

