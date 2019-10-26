This Leeds United Star Would Not Mind Rotation Indicates Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton has indicated that Patrick Bamford would not mind being rotated in the side with Eddie Nketiah, if it could help Leeds United to earn promotion from the Championship this season.



The debate on whether Marcelo Bielsa should drop Bamford from the starting eleven in favour of the 20-year-old Nketiah has been raging for several weeks.













The former Chelsea striker’s profligacy in front of goal and the Arsenal loanee’s ability to find the back of the net regularly have heavily tilted the debate towards Nketiah’s favour. Bamford has not scored since August, but continues to be Bielsa's man up top.



Prutton admits that he is understands why Bielsa has been persisting with Bamford and feels that the striker contributes to the overall structure of the team.





The former Leeds midfielder also conceded that Bielsa wants to remain loyal to his leading man and dropping him could send the wrong signals through the squad.







But Prutton believes pragmatism must be adopted if Nketiah continues to make an impact and stressed that a player would not mind dipping in and out of the team if it eventually helps Leeds to earn promotion this season.



The former White wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Whether to play Patrick Bamford or Eddie Nketiah in the lone striker role obviously remains the main debate because Nketiah came on again against Preston and scored the equaliser.





“I thought what Marcelo said to put into context was very telling, the fact that it’s not just about the goals, it’s about what Bamford brings to the side playing within a framework.



“If he just abandons him at the first sign of things not going 100 per cent smoothly then what message does that give to players?



“I can understand that but it’s going to get to the point where if Eddie is coming on and scoring nigh on all the time then it would be very, very hard to ignore him.



“If you look at the collective of what United want to be this season which by the end of it is a Premier League side, then sometimes sacrifices have to be made.



“I understand the loyalty Marcelo is showing to the players i.e. Bamford, I absolutely understand that.



“But if it means them getting into the Premier League then I am sure players that dip in and out of the team would absolutely understand that.”



Nketiah is on loan at Leeds from Arsenal and the Gunners could look to recall him in January if he has not played a pre-agreed amount of games.

