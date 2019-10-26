We Have Faith In Our Quality Insists Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth insists there is real faith in the quality of the team at the club and is keen for Spurs to start to build momentum.



The Lilywhites returned to winning ways in midweek when they crushed Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League, building confidence ahead of Tottenham's visit to Liverpool on Sunday.













It was Tottenham's biggest win of the season as they beat the Serbian outfit in impressive fashion.



Foyth, who came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute of the match on Tuesday night, insists that it is match situations where Tottenham need improvement, with the team all having faith in each other's qualities.





"We hope to continue building results", Foyth told his club's official website.







"I think the team is the same as last week, it’s just games.



"We can improve all the things we need to because we have a lot of faith in this group. We are all going to continue to give everything.”





Spurs face a big test on Sunday when they take on European champions Liverpool at Anfield and could move into the top six if they can take all three points from their trip to Merseyside.



Liverpool are looking to re-establish a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win.

